Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 876 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $138,057.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

salesforce.com stock traded down $13.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.45.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

