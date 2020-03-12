Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $782,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $375,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $1,219,520.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,164,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.

Shares of TPTX traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 328,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,152. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

