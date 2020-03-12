Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $16,168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.98. 17,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

