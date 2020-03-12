Insolar 1-Day Volume Tops $1.25 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Insolar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00016742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, OKex, Kucoin and Mercatox. Insolar has a market capitalization of $40.59 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.02042990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00196080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00109720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cobinhood, Liqui, Bithumb, Coinrail, Kucoin, Okcoin Korea, OKex, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

