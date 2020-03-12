Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.88). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

IHG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,031 ($66.18).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 3,416 ($44.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,621.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,858.66. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,770 ($49.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

