International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 661.33 ($8.70).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 359.60 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 542.28.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.