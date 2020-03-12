IOST Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, Kucoin and Bitrue. IOST has a market capitalization of $27.47 million and approximately $54.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00509672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.04695605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00043003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00054025 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00022591 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinBene, GOPAX, ABCC, BitMart, Bitrue, Coineal, Huobi, DDEX, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, Koinex, Bithumb, IDEX, IDAX, Zebpay, OKEx, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, BitMax, Upbit, Livecoin, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Kucoin, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Bitkub, Binance, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

