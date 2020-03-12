IQ.cash (IQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 43.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 55.7% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Crex24. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $10,740.99 and approximately $13.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.02184618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00179443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00038550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00104218 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,162 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,162 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.