iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period.

Shares of IMTB opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

