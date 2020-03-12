iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17,955.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,997,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 994,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,957,000 after buying an additional 90,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

