Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Itron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Itron has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

