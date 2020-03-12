James G. Rizzo Purchases 1,500 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $14,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,486.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BCBP traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

