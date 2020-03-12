Jefferies Financial Group Increases Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target to GBX 265

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 341.25 ($4.49).

BBY opened at GBX 235 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.02.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,668 shares of company stock worth $1,214,959.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

