Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

