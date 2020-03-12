Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. Buys 500 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $18,215.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,140.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BG traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Bunge by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

