Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.97) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,634.33 ($34.65).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,901.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,179.67. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

