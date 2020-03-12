JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a media sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s score:

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.05. 49,692,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,266,010. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.32 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.