Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Heather Preston Buys 1,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Heather Preston acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heather Preston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Heather Preston acquired 2,050 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $147,005.50.

On Thursday, January 9th, Heather Preston purchased 788 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $55,554.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Heather Preston purchased 1,427 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $99,604.60.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.90. 179,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,576. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

