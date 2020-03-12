KickToken Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, COSS, P2PB2B and YoBit. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $353,897.27 and approximately $84,046.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00048229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00500152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.42 or 0.06201090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00054498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015891 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 873,281,030,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,429,133,059 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Coinsbit, HitBTC, Bilaxy, P2PB2B, ABCC, Gate.io, TOKOK, Livecoin, OOOBTC, YoBit, BitMart, Exmo, COSS, CoinBene and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

