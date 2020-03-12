Lamden (TAU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,847.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 58.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX. Lamden has a market cap of $746,917.14 and $4,847.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 65.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00035398 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

