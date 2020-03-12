Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Purchases $20,600.00 in Stock

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $20,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,094.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lantronix stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 279,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Lantronix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

