Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €52.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.00 ($74.42).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €39.13 ($45.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.95. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

