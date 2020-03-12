LBRY Credits Price Down 55.5% Over Last 7 Days (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $85,862.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 658,484,895 coins and its circulating supply is 340,431,310 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

