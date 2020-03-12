Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $7,627,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $32,164,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $368,986,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

