Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,490 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.06% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $80,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,490 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,932 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Roy Bagattini sold 75,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 21,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $405,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,194 shares of company stock worth $15,516,670 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. UBS Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

