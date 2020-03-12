LHT Price Tops $0.0800 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. LHT has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $555.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007120 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

