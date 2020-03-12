Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Liberty Global worth $91,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

