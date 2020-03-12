Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 527.98 ($6.95) on Thursday. Smart Metering Systems has a one year low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 639 ($8.41). The company has a market cap of $508.69 million and a PE ratio of -110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 492.79.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.