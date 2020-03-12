LINA Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market cap of $2.90 million and $50,542.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.02159887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00186832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,174,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

