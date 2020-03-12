Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Buys $85,920.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LYV traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,624,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,690. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.07 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

