LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,050 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 963.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 816,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4,078.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,945 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,727,000 after buying an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after buying an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

