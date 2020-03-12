Loki Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,143.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003695 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, Loki has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $28,143.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,060.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.02306106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.02944391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00584261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00658314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00075772 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00026776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00501837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,426,932 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

