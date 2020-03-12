LTO Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One LTO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $2.51 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 65.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,396,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,538,772 tokens. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

