Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,287. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,860,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,373,000 after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Lumentum by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

