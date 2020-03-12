Lunyr (LUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $859,866.78

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 53.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00008537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io and Binance. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $859,866.78 and approximately $1.19 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.02184618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00179443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00038550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BiteBTC, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.