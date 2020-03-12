Mackay Shields LLC Sells 125,636 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 125,636 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $390,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

