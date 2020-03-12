Maecenas Price Down 62% Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Maecenas has a market cap of $636,180.44 and $325.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 62% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

