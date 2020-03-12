Maincoin (MNC) One Day Volume Tops $2,144.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $307,220.80 and approximately $2,144.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00510603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.04801930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00044110 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00055495 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

