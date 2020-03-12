Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.43) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 784.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 754.76. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 539 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57 shares of company stock valued at $45,122.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

