Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,060,000 after purchasing an additional 641,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after purchasing an additional 262,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,109,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,258,000 after purchasing an additional 264,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,652,000 after purchasing an additional 325,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.