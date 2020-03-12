Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Masco worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Masco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Corp has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

