McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,471 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.44% of McGrath RentCorp worth $82,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGRC opened at $53.12 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

