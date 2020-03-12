Melon (MLN) Reaches One Day Volume of $40,187.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 43.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Melon has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00042939 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Kraken and IDEX. Melon has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $40,187.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.02251343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00193819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Liqui, Bittrex, Bitsane, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.