Menlo One (ONE) One Day Volume Hits $190.00

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Menlo One has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Menlo One has a total market cap of $46,436.29 and $190.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Menlo One token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Menlo One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

About Menlo One

Menlo One was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one. Menlo One’s official message board is medium.com/menlo-one. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Menlo One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Menlo One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.