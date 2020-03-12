Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $6.77 on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 25,744,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

