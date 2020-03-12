Metal (MTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.06 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Metal has a market cap of $9.52 million and $4.06 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003159 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Tidex, Upbit, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.