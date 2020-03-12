MetaMorph (METM) Price Down 61.2% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 48.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $42,887.87 and approximately $17,523.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00507763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.04426546 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018411 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00051144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00025097 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.