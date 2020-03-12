Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $624,786.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, QBTC and Bit-Z. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 70.7% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $624,786.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.02334322 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00083820 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,765,437 coins and its circulating supply is 77,765,333 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

