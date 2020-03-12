MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Acquires $49,280.00 in Stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 6,047,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,012. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

