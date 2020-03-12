Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

MVIS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 116,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Microvision alerts:

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microvision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.